25.07.2023 11:10:00
3 Smart Reasons to Buy Microsoft Stock Right Now
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price is up a whopping 43% so far in 2023. Investors correctly identified the tech colossus as a powerful force in the artificial intelligence (AI) arena with exciting AI-fueled growth prospects.Yet even after this impressive performance, significantly more gains likely lie ahead for the AI leader's shareholders. Here are three reasons why Microsoft's stock is still a great buy today.Microsoft's multibillion-dollar investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI vaulted it to the front of the AI race. The two companies worked together to design and build computing systems to train and run AI models. That work made Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure platform a valued partner for businesses seeking to harness the promise of artificial intelligence. "Azure really is the place now to develop and run large transformational AI workloads," Microsoft's cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie said in March.
