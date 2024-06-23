|
24.06.2024 00:33:00
3 Smart Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term With $500 Right Now
Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR), and Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) are all smart buys now for two reasons. First, their respective management teams are aggressively restructuring their businesses toward attractive long-term growth markets. Second, if you only invest a relatively small amount, it's a good idea to minimize trading costs by holding stocks for an extended period, and the growth prospects of all three justify holding them over the long term.Emerson Electric's transformation toward becoming a pure-play automation company continues. It's a long journey that started with the unsuccessful bid to acquire Rockwell Automation in 2017. Buying the company would have added Rockwell's expertise in factory automation to Emerson's strength in process automation (liquids and materials).The bid failed, and since then, Emerson has slowly maneuvered toward automation anyway. It sold its majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone for $9.5 billion in 2022. Furthermore, it recently announced it will sell its remaining share in the climate technologies business for $3.5 billion this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,40
|1,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach ifo-Index: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen stärker -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne, während sich auch der DAX höher zeigte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Start in die neue Woche mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenauftakt uneins.