3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found.We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). David Jagielski (Gilead Sciences): Investors can minimize their risk in the event of a recession by investing in businesses that provide essential products and services and that also pay a dividend to help offset declines in the event of dropping share prices. Gilead Sciences meets both of those criteria, as its HIV treatments are vital to patients. The company has been growing its oncology sales as well.Continue reading