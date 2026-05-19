Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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19.05.2026 12:49:00
3 Smart Ways Retirees Can Fight Rising Costs in 2026
If you're a retiree who's feeling the pressure of higher prices, you're not alone. Inflation has been stubbornly elevated in recent years. And a lot of seniors are paying more for essentials like housing, food, and gas than they can comfortably afford.Compounding the problem is that over the past couple of years, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustments have been modest. And this year, a huge increase in the cost of Medicare Part B ate into a lot of that Social Security raise. So if you're having a hard time managing financially, there's a reason for it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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