|
14.08.2022 11:31:00
3 Soaring Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation
After watching growth stocks get pummeled mercilessly for months on end, it looks like stock markets are finally ready to reward businesses for outstanding execution again. Responding to some highly positive earnings calls, shares of at least a few high-growth stocks have started climbing and they could go higher. Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) are way up since reporting results from the second quarter of 2022. Here's why I'd confidently buy these stocks again despite prices that are significantly higher now than they were at the beginning of August.Shares of this up-and-coming programmatic advertising specialist are up around 41% since the end of July. The stock spiked in response to second-quarter results that showed investors that this sell-side digital advertising business is outperforming its largest competitor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
