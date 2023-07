3 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

It has been a surprising year for growth stocks as the Nasdaq Composite index roared back after losing a third of its value last year.The bellwether technology stock index delivered its best first-half performance in four decades as it jumped 32%, although it has yet to recover last year's losses. Several stocks performed even better than the index as they soared to new 52-week highs on the back of optimism and enduring catalysts.A word of caution is warranted, though. Investors need to ensure that business growth keeps pace with the stock price -- otherwise, you may end up buying into a value trap.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel