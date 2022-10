3 Social Security Mistakes That Could Cost You Big Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can potentially make or break your retirement, and millions of older adults rely on their monthly checks for a significant portion of income.It's wise, then, to ensure you have a solid understanding of how the program works. While Social Security can be complex and confusing, even small mistakes or misunderstandings can potentially cost you hundreds of dollars per month.Here are a few of the most common mistakes to avoid.Continue reading