3 Social Security Moves You Might Regret Big Time

Millions of older Americans collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And for some seniors, those benefits constitute their primary source of income.In time , you may come to rely heavily on Social Security, too -- and in light of that, you may want to steer clear of these moves.The monthly Social Security benefit you'll be entitled to as a senior will hinge on your personal earnings history. However, your filing age will also determine how much money you get on a monthly basis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel