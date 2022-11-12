|
12.11.2022 14:23:00
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
When it comes to investing, you've probably heard the saying "Buy low, sell high." And in theory, it's an easy plan to follow. However, in practice, it's much harder. Buying a stock that has increased in value month after month can feel easy. But buying a stock that's fallen in value can feel risky -- even painful. Yet, that's often what you must do to "buy low and sell high."With that in mind, let's look at three stocks worth buying on the dip. Each one has solid fundamentals but is down more than 40% this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!