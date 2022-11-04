|
04.11.2022 10:07:00
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years
Current market challenges continue to drive down share prices in key areas, including in growth stocks and speculative investments in future technology. Morgan Stanley anticipates revenues from space-faring industries to reach or exceed $1 trillion by 2040.Major players including Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) plan on getting their piece of that stellar revenue total. These three publicly traded companies may well offer exceptional long-term value to investors able to buy on the dip as they seek to reach lasting profitability in the ongoing space race.Maxar Technologies doesn't just build the global intelligence satellites the Pentagon and Google Maps from Alphabet rely on -- it also operates them and provides intelligence. This company offers a strong position in two key sectors likely to grow along with the space industry as a whole. This combination puts them a step ahead of many would-be competitors in the space.Continue reading
