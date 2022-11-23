|
23.11.2022 18:15:00
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years
The space business has become a big opportunity for investors, as more private companies crop up to provide services to the government, private individuals, and companies. But upfront costs are high, and it's not always clear what the return on that investment will be, making this a risky space for investors. If you're willing to take the risk on space stocks, there are some investment opportunities with high potential rewards if plans play out as hoped. Here's a look at why Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are three space stocks to buy and hold long-term. When Virgin Galactic hit public markets there were plans to take people to space on a nearly daily basis by now. Delays because of safety concerns and upgrades to aircraft pushed back commercial operations, but the company now plans to launch commercial operations in the second quarter of 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|18,61
|2,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.