23.11.2022 18:15:00

3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years

The space business has become a big opportunity for investors, as more private companies crop up to provide services to the government, private individuals, and companies. But upfront costs are high, and it's not always clear what the return on that investment will be, making this a risky space for investors. If you're willing to take the risk on space stocks, there are some investment opportunities with high potential rewards if plans play out as hoped. Here's a look at why Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are three space stocks to buy and hold long-term. When Virgin Galactic hit public markets there were plans to take people to space on a nearly daily basis by now. Delays because of safety concerns and upgrades to aircraft pushed back commercial operations, but the company now plans to launch commercial operations in the second quarter of 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 18,61 2,42% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen