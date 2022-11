3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The space business has become a big opportunity for investors, as more private companies crop up to provide services to the government, private individuals, and companies. But upfront costs are high, and it's not always clear what the return on that investment will be, making this a risky space for investors. If you're willing to take the risk on space stocks, there are some investment opportunities with high potential rewards if plans play out as hoped. Here's a look at why Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are three space stocks to buy and hold long-term. When Virgin Galactic hit public markets there were plans to take people to space on a nearly daily basis by now. Delays because of safety concerns and upgrades to aircraft pushed back commercial operations, but the company now plans to launch commercial operations in the second quarter of 2023.Continue reading