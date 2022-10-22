|
3 Spectacular Stocks Down 58% to 82% to Buy on the Dip
Bear markets are never easy to navigate, and the Nasdaq 100 technology index is on pace for the worst annual decline since the 2008 global financial crisis. But one hallmark of every market downturn is opportunity: High-quality stocks often overshoot to the downside amid broader declines which are driven largely by fear.A panel of Motley Fool contributors have identified Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) as three opportunities investors should consider buying on the dip, as each stock is trading at a steep discount to its all-time high. Let's explore the details.Anthony Di Pizio (Advanced Micro Devices): Semiconductors are the advanced computer chips essential to our most prized electronics, and the cloud computing technology that hosts our online experiences. Advanced Micro Devices is a world-class semiconductor producer, and it's one of the most diverse in the entire industry.Continue reading
