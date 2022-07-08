|
08.07.2022 16:45:00
3 Stalwart Stocks That Could Be Safer Than Amazon
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be one of the world's largest and most diversified companies, but shareholders have taken a beating in the current bear market, which has sent its shares sliding over 30% so far this year. And with inflation and fears of a recession clearly in view as strong headwinds to many consumer-oriented businesses, investors seeking shelter from the storm may need to rotate their portfolios into safer stocks if they haven't already. In that vein, below is a trio of companies whose business models are likely to make them more resilient against the toxic cocktail of economic forces at play. What's more, all three have outperformed the market -- and Amazon -- over the past 12 months, so let's take a closer look.Steris (NYSE: STE) makes and distributes the disinfection equipment and sterilization goods that hospitals worldwide use to protect patients from contagion, and it's a safer stock than Amazon as a result. Unlike the random knickknacks you can get delivered to your door via Amazon Prime, Steris' customers simply can't function without its products. Imagine a hospital trying to provide care without a vast supply of sterile wipes and recently disinfected instruments. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!