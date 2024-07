3 Steps You Can Take Now to Prepare for Medicare's Fall Open Enrollment

Signing up for Medicare isn't as simple as you might expect. While Parts A and B are available to all enrollees, from there, you have choices.If you stick to original Medicare, you'll need to figure out which Part D drug plan is right for you. And if you decide to get coverage under Medicare Advantage, you'll need to determine which plan you should buy based on factors that include cost and benefits.The good news, though, is that you're not stuck with your Part D or Advantage plan forever. Each year, Medicare enrollees have an opportunity to make changes to their coverage during the program's fall open enrollment period, which starts on Oct. 15 and runs until Dec. 7.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool