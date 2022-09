3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's been quite a bit of hoopla this year over several big companies conducting stock splits. However, those stock splits haven't served as major catalysts in most cases. But some of those stocks just might be able to deliver big gains over the next 12 months. Here are three stock-split stocks that are set to soar 33% to 133%, according to Wall Street.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't get much of a bounce from its 20-for-1 stock split conducted in June. Instead, shares of the e-commerce and cloud giant fell in the days after the split.Continue reading