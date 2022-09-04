3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors may remember 2022 as the year that stock splits came back. After a relative lack of splits in recent years, stocks with high nominal prices embraced the concept in increasing numbers this year.Splits change nothing financially. One share at $1,000 holds the same value as 10 shares worth $100 each.Still, the lower nominal price draws interest to the stock and makes it easier for small investors to buy whole shares. Such attributes can help boost the fortunes of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).Continue reading