3 Stock-Split Stocks With Up to 50% Upside in 2024, According to Wall Street

Stock splits shouldn't be the primary reason to consider buying a stock. But it's no surprise that many of the most popular stocks investors and Wall Street pros follow are those of successful companies that have a history of delivering superior returns for shareholders, and therefore, occasionally issue stock splits to keep their share prices affordable for individual investors.While AI stocks are getting a lot of attention on Wall Street right now, investors need to be careful about overplaying their hand in one area of the market. There are plenty of analysts still making bullish calls on leading consumer brands that are reporting solid growth and have attractive upside potential in 2024 and beyond.Wall Street pros see more gains in the year ahead for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), and Nike (NYSE: NKE) -- three amazing companies that have a history of splitting their shares. Three Motley Fool contributors will explain what is driving these companies' growth and why now is a good time to buy shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel