3 Stock Splits That Could Be on the Way After Walmart's

Walmart is doing something it hasn't done in more than two decades. When the market opens on Monday, the giant retailer will split its shares 3-for-1. It took this step to make its stock more affordable for its 21 million associates to purchase. It's possible that Walmart could start a trend. Here are three more stock splits that just might be on the way.AutoZone's (NYSE: AZO) share price currently stands at nearly $2,700. That's more than 15 times higher than Walmart's share price last week. So could AutoZone opt to conduct its own split? It's a definite maybe.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel