3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying on the Dip

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood isn't receiving nearly as much acclaim in 2022 as she did a couple of years ago. Growth stocks that are heavy on innovation have been hit the hardest in this year's market sell-off. But if you think that would discourage her from buying more shares of her favorite businesses, you'd be wrong.Wood isn't letting any grass grow under her feet while these growth stocks are trading at half the prices she was willing to pay for them a year ago. Already this month, she's averaged down on positions in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Block (NYSE: SQ).