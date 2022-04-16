Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
16.04.2022 12:00:00
3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too
Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019. And this sort of selection has helped Wood's biggest funds outperform the S&P 500 over the past five years.Of course, you can invest in Wood's funds. But there's another way to get in on some of the action. You can pick up some of Wood's favorite stocks. I've had a look at ARK Invest's latest buys and found three exciting possibilities.One important note: These three players do carry a certain amount of risk. They represent great opportunity for aggressive investors. But if you're more of a cautious investor, you might prefer adding them to your watch list or taking a very small position.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%
|On
|24,82
|1,10%