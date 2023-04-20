|
20.04.2023 11:15:00
3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too
Cathie Wood's funds endured a brutal beating during the 2022 bear market. The sell-off was so steep that Ark Invest's flagship Ark Innovation ETF is still down by approximately three-quarters from its 2021 high.But despite that huge drop, inflows into Ark Invest continue, and Wood and her team keep buying stocks. Three recent Cathie Wood investments that should catch the attention of tech investors are Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Unity Software (NYSE: U).Wood has long held a position in Bitcoin and believes it could be worth $1.5 million by 2030. Given that bullishness, it should surprise few that she also invests in the U.S.' leading cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!