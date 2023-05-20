3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood's portfolio of funds have struggled over the past few years as growth stocks took a beating in a bearish market. Investors, along with Wood and Ark Invest, are hopeful that the Fed's interest rate hikes will stop in the near future, potentially opening the door to a growth stock rebound.The various stocks that Wood and her investment firm are purchasing for their investment funds of late include three that will be discussed more below. Now might be a good time for a closer look at these three Cathie Wood stocks, before their valuations start rising again.Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a major player in the gaming industry, with more than half of the world's video games using its engine. That's a noteworthy catalyst for the next decade given gaming is a high-growth market globally. However, Unity's opportunity extends beyond traditional gaming thanks to rising interest in virtual reality and the metaverse. The company's software can also be deployed in these virtual spaces, so demand is likely to accelerate as people engage more deeply with digital worlds.Continue reading