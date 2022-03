3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The market seems to have fallen out of love with the tech sector, but the famous investor is treating dramatic pullbacks as an opportunity to build positions in stocks with explosive potential. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading