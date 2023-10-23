|
23.10.2023 14:45:00
3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too
Cathie Woods, through her various ARK funds, has been scooping up shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) lately. All three stocks have declined to start the year, but they have attractive business models driven by trends that make them good long-term investments.None of the companies are profitable, but all three are headed in the right direction. They should also benefit from unique early-mover status in their business platform. Here's why all three are worth a good look from investors now.Intellia's shares are down more than 23% this year, but the biotech company has huge potential and has shown clinical progress for its two leading therapies. Wood's funds began buying the stock in 2016 and now own 9.95 million shares. In the third quarter, Wood's funds increased their stake in Intellia by 4.4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
