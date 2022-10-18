3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market downturn has been relentless for growth investors, and this has caused many high-quality businesses to fall substantially from their all-time highs. However, this could be one of the best times for long-term investors to buy stocks at a relative bargain. Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) could be three of those bargains, and in this episode, you'll learn why. *Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Oct. 17, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 17, 2022.