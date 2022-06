3 Stocks Down 50% or More That You Can Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Steep stock declines are always painful for investors who own the falling stocks. However, such sell-offs can provide great buying opportunities.We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify stocks that are down 50% or more that you can buy right now . Here's why they picked Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR).David Jagielski (Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings): Unprofitable growth stocks haven't been getting much love on the markets these days. One of the more beaten-up ones is Ginkgo Bioworks. The company, which helps its customers program cells, has lost close to 60% of its value since the start of the year. At its peak last year, the biotech stock was trading at nearly $16 per share.Continue reading