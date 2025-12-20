NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.12.2025 14:15:00

3 Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Right Now

There are plenty of investing axioms out there to help guide your stock picking. Some of them are classics. One classic from Warren Buffett goes, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Let's take a closer look at three potentially wonderful companies with stocks that are not only trading at a fair price, but are all currently down more than 50% from their all-time highs.There's obviously a reason for the declines, and there's still downside risk for these companies. But with that said, there's also substantial upside potential from here, and the stocks appear to be a great value on a risk-reward basis. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten