3 Stocks I Have a Close Eye on Right Now

As earnings season approaches, I have several stocks I will be monitoring closely -- some for good reasons, while others are in my "timeout" classification. Regardless, the commentary management offers about inflation, geopolitical events, and the strength of the economy will be enlightening.In particular, I'll be watching The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). While I'm excited to see what The Trade Desk and MercadoLibre have to say, I'm a bit worried about PayPal. Its last quarter didn't leave investors with a ton of confidence in management or the company.Image source: Getty Images.