3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. While part of this sell-off was certainly warranted (as 2021's valuations couldn't be sustained), some stocks have sold off too much.Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Stick around to find out why.Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising. In good times, this business shines. Unfortunately, in bad times, advertising can be a rough business to be in.Continue reading