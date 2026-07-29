Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.07.2026 09:00:00
3 Stocks I'm Buying Over SpaceX Right Now
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, went public with a lot of fanfare. In the days following its initial public offering, that appeared to be justified, as the stock skyrocketed.However, it has since crashed back to Earth and now trades for around $115. The reality is that the stock is trading at levels that aren't supported by its business financials, and there are several more-attractive stocks that investors should consider over SpaceX.Three that top my list are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) (TSMC), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). They actually have business fundamentals that support their valuations, and each is growing faster than SpaceX.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.07.26
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