3 Stocks I'm Glad I Didn't Fall in Love With

Yet another Valentine's Day has come and gone. The event saw numerous companies on the persistently frothy stock market get as much affection from investors as some people earned from their love-struck sweethearts.Yet in the view of three Motley Fool contributors, certain stocks weren't exactly worthy of those gooey good feelings. They named Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), General Electric (NYSE: GE), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as three companies that shouldn't have been gifted heart-shaped boxes of chocolates this year.Jason Hall (Plug Power): I'm generally an optimistic investor. And I love a good story, especially one that includes doing something that would be very good for humanity at large. And the story for hydrogen is both exciting and one that would be wonderful for us all. Green hydrogen, a way to store emission-free wind and solar energy in a way that's both high-energy-density and highly portable, would be a massive step forward for global climate change, energy security, and cheaper energy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel