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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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22.04.2026 18:15:00

3 Stocks I'm Not Selling, No Matter What the Market Does for the Next 20 Years

At first glance, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) have very little in common. That's the point. Diversification is important when you build a dividend portfolio. But so is owning good companies. Here's why I have no plans to sell these stocks for the next 20, or more, years.Enbridge is one of North America's largest midstream companies. It owns the energy infrastructure that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. While it is an energy company, it allows me to avoid commodity risk because it charges fees for the use of its assets. The dividend yield is 5.4%, and the dividend has been increased annually for 31 consecutive years, in Canadian dollars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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