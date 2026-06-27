The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.06.2026 00:15:00
3 Stocks I'm Not Selling No Matter What the Market Does
The stock market hasn't endured a deep bear market since the Great Recession. There have been corrections and bear markets since that point, but they have been brief affairs. With the market near all-time highs, an intense investor focus on a small number of tech giants, inflation fears, recession fears, and geopolitical conflicts raging, I'm expecting another deep bear market in the near future. Here are three reliable dividend stocks that I'll hold right through the downturn. Over time, my investment approach has shifted toward more conservative investments. I prefer to own companies that I believe are well run, buying them when they are attractively priced relative to historical levels. In practice, that usually means buying companies like Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), which have long histories of annual dividend increases and historically high yields. Medtronic's dividend streak is up to 49 years, and its 3.5% yield is toward the high end of the stock's historical yield range.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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