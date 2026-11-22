Every time it looks like the S&P 500 is starting to drop, investors send it back up. As of this writing, it's no longer a double-digit increase year to date, but it's still up an admirable 7%. That's cautious optimism considering high inflation and rising interest rates.

However, there's bound to be a crash at some point, whether before the year's out or into the future. Whenever it happens, I would buy Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stocks, all of which are great businesses but have rich price tags.

Shopify is a top e-commerce company that provides services to e-commerce retailers. Its products range from total, all-inclusive websites to single products like payment systems or cross-border e-commerce, and it has moved from helping small businesses thrive to working with enterprise retailers like Estee Lauder's (NYSE:EL) Clinique and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). That's because it takes away the pain points of companies having to develop these kinds of systems themselves, and it has developed a reputation for its services that make it their partner of choice.

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