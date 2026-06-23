NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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23.06.2026 23:33:00

3 Stocks Nvidia Owns That You Should Consider Too

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world because it's highly exposed to the AI build-out and produces best-in-class computing units. It's doing business with countless companies, giving it valuable insight into which stocks are also solid investments. Nvidia has an investment portfolio comprising seven stocks, and three of them look like strong investment options to me.The three I have my eyes on are Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nvidia is a major investor in all three of them, giving their stocks a vote of confidence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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