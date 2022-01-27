3 Stocks on My Market Crash Watch List

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far, 2022 has not been friendly to the stock market. Pricey growth stocks have been crashing for months, and now the major indexes are starting to drop. This isn't a market crash yet, but there's a lot of pandemic-era excess that needs to be wrung out. Something like this was bound to happen sooner or later.For long-term investors, a market crash is nothing more than a buying opportunity. It's always good to have a watch list of stocks you'd like to buy at lower prices. Three stocks that stand out to me right now are Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading