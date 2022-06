3 Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a challenging year for investing, with assumptions made in January now needing reassessment in the middle of the year. Few could have predicted a war in Europe, ongoing COVID-19-related restrictions in China (notably in the manufacturing region of Shanghai), and supply chain issues persisting in their virulence.As such, all three of the stocks discussed here -- one bought in the first quarter by legendary investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and two by highly respected hedge fund manager William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management -- have underperformed the market. But, of course, this means they are potentially a good value. So let's take a closer look. Cantillon added Google owner Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) stock to its existing holding, which now stands at nearly 6% of its portfolio value. Investors buy Alphabet stock for what it is now as much as what it could become in the future. Continue reading