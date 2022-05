3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Most of them have fallen out of favor for a reason, but some of the fallen players are still posting respectable growth.Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Growth has slowed for all three, but they're still moving in the right direction. Analysts see double-digit top-line growth for all of them in the current fiscal year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading