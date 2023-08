3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

After a tough 2022, the stock market has bounced back nicely in 2023, with the benchmark S&P 500 up roughly 17% year to date. However, not all stocks have participated in the rally, so they look cheap compared to previous highs. With that in mind, here are three undervalued stocks with the potential to provide substantial gains for long-term investors.With summer drawing to an end, many kids will be looking for one last visit to an amusement or water park before school starts. As the owner and operator of 11 regional amusement parks and four water parks, Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) is poised to welcome many of these outings.Cedar Fair stock has dropped roughly 7% year to date and is well below its pre-pandemic price of $55 per share. Nonetheless, the company has surpassed pre-pandemic revenue and net income. For the past 12 trailing months, Cedar Fair generated $1.8 billion in revenue and $307 million in net income -- up 23.2% and 78.5%, respectively, from 2019.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel