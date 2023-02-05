|
05.02.2023 11:50:00
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
In addition to being a dismal year for the stock market, 2022 might go down as the year of the stock splits. Several well-known companies conducted stock splits last year.Many investors were especially glad to see Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) 20-for-1 stock split in June. Could there be another round of stock splits this year? It's possible. Here are three stocks that are even better candidates for stock splits in 2023 than Amazon was last year.Amazon's share price at the market close before its stock split was $2,447. That's certainly a lofty enough level to warrant a split. However, it pales in comparison to NVR's (NYSE: NVR) current share price of around $5,380. The company has never conducted a stock split, but doing so would make its shares more affordable for retail investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!