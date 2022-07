3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market volatility has made investors skeptical right now . The S&P 500 has dipped 17% so far this year. But for patient investors, this is the right time to invest in quality stocks that are undervalued. It is also an excellent buying opportunity for growth-oriented investors. Diversifying one's portfolio with quality stocks from high-growth industries would be a smart move now. Here are three fantastic deals for investors wanting to put their money to good use.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading