3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

Operating cash flow (OCF) provides a terrific insight into the health of a stock's underlying business, showing the amount of cash generated before spending on capital expenditures (capex).This figure is instrumental when looking at younger companies still in their growth stage, because many high-growth stocks reinvest most of the cash generated back into the business. This often leaves little (or negative) free cash flow (FCF) and net income to be used in price-to-free-cash-flow or price-to-earnings ratios -- making the price-to-operating-cash-flow (P/OCF) ratio handy for valuations.Today we will look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Trex (NYSE: TREX), and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), whose low respective P/OCFs of 21, 13, and 20 make them attractively priced. Let's take a deeper look at each.Continue reading