3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

The Nasdaq has risen nearly 40% since the beginning of the year as investors warmed up to higher-growth tech stocks again. However, many investors might be reluctant to chase that rally as interest rates stay elevated.Those fears are justified, since high interest rates usually deflate the valuations of pricier stocks.But a closer look at the tech sector finds that plenty of promising stocks are still trading at reasonable valuations. I personally believe that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are all still fantastic deals in this recovering market.