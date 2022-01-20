|
20.01.2022 15:05:00
3 Stocks That Are Too Dangerous to Short Right Now
A lot of stocks have fallen a long way since peaking last year. Momentum is not on their side, but this doesn't mean that you want to bet against them now either. AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) have fallen sharply in recent months, down 71% to 81% from last year's all-time highs. All three businesses are going through some challenging times, but they aren't going away anytime soon. Let's see why these are three stocks you probably shouldn't sell short right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
