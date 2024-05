3 Stocks That Blew the Market Away Last Week

A lot of stocks moved higher last week, but only a handful of them made double-digit percentage moves. Just 54 U.S.-listed stocks with market caps of at least $10 billion saw their shares climb by 10% or better.Some of last week's big gainers include Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING). Let's take a closer look.It was an uppercase week for Alphabet, when shares of the world's top dog in search and online advertising soared 12%. The upticks happened primarily on Friday after the tech bellwether posted well-received financial results. It also introduced a dividend, so it's no longer the most valuable U.S. company by market cap not to declare quarterly distributions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel