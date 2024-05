3 Stocks That Can Help You Get Richer in 2025 and Beyond

We all would like to get richer, and it's hard to beat the power of the stock market for accomplishing that -- at least, over long periods. The simplest, and for most people, the best way to invest in stocks is via one or more low-fee, broad-market index funds. They can really be all you need. But if you want to aim for higher returns and can stomach more risk, consider adding some individual stocks to your mix.Here then are three stocks to consider for your long-term portfolio. Each has been a solid performer, has plenty of potential for further growth, and has a reasonable, if not attractive, recent valuation.PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a juggernaut in the fintech (financial technology) realm. With a recent market value topping $70 billion, PayPal recently boasted 426 million active consumer and merchant accounts, $1.53 trillion in total payment volume, and 25 billion payment transactions (as of the end of 2023). Most of us are quite familiar with PayPal, which lets us pay for things electronically, but you may not realize that PayPal is also home to the popular Venmo payment app, as well as the Braintree, Paidy, Hyperwallet, and Zettle businesses, among others.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel