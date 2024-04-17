|
17.04.2024 10:35:00
3 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 2024
Looking to get richer in 2024 (not to mention in 2025, 2026, 2027, and beyond)? Of course you are! Investing wisely in the stock market is a solid way to accomplish that goal.The stock market does experience occasional corrections and even crashes, but in the long run, it tends to go up, up, up. One proven way to successfully invest in stocks is to buy one or more low-fee exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track a broad market index, such as the S&P 500. Doing so will get you roughly the same return as the index (minus the low fees).The other proven way to get richer is to research and buy individual stocks. Do it well and you might even generate market-beating returns with some or much of your invested moolah. But which individual stocks can help you get richer in 2024? Here are three to consider:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
