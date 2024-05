3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders

It's impossible to definitively label any stock as an easy wealth builder. All investments carry risk -- that's kind of the whole point of investing -- and past performance can't guarantee future results.That being said, some stocks are better bets than others. If you're looking for low-effort stocks that should do just fine if you forget to check up on them for a few years, you should take a closer look at Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Visa (NYSE: V), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).This trio of familiar household names should let you build wealth for decades to come -- without ever losing sleep over their business prospects. You'll never find a more intriguing and diverse gathering of wealth-building characters. We must be cautious.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel