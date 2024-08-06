|
06.08.2024 16:07:00
3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
Finding a quality stock isn't hard. Finding a true wealth-building name to own for the long haul, however, can be a different story. Not every leading company's dominance is permanent, and not every business is future-proof. Just ask Kodak, MySpace, Pier 1 Imports, and Blockbuster!Here's a closer look at three stocks that could be easy wealth builders. Their brands are well-recognized, they're in businesses the world will always need, and perhaps most important, each organization is able to adapt and evolve as the marketplace changes.PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) probably isn't a household name to you. And for most U.S. investors, neither was Pinduoduo before it changed its name to the more manageable PDD early last year. You are likely more familiar with this outfit than you realize, however. See, PDD is parent to online shopping website Temu, which is still growing like crazy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
