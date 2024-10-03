|
03.10.2024 11:15:00
3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth-Builders
Finding market-beating returns is a real challenge for investors at any level. Even finding individual stocks that can simply generate positive returns over extended periods is no easy task. According to one J.P. Morgan study, over 40% of stocks had negative returns between 1980 and 2021. It's for this reason that investors just starting out often do best when they stick to tried-and-true winners. Let's look at three proven winning stocks to buy that have what it takes to continue helping investors build wealth over time.There is a reason why Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding of famed investor Warren Buffett. Apple has done what few consumer electronic companies have been able to do and established itself as an upscale brand. At the same time, it creates products that consumers upgrade every few years and are considered so important that wireless carriers help finance their purchases.
